தென்னை விவசாயிகளுக்கான வறட்சி நிவாரணம் கோரிய வழக்கில் தீர்ப்பு ஒத்திவைப்பு

மதுரை: தஞ்சை உட்பட 21 மாவட்ட தென்னை விவசாயிகளுக்கு வறட்சி நிவாரணம் கோரிய வழக்கில் தீர்ப்பு ஒத்திவைக்கப்பட்டது. தேங்காய் உற்பத்தியாளர்கள் சங்கம தொடுத்த வழக்கின் தீர்ப்பை உயர்நீதிமன்ற மதுரை கிளை ஒத்திவைத்தது. 2016-17 ஆம் ஆண்டுக்கான வறட்சி நிவாரணம் நிதியை அரசு வழங்க உத்தரவிடக்கோரி வழக்கு தொடரப்பட்டது.

Source: Dinakaran

