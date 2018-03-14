ரவிச்சந்திரனின் பாதுகாப்பு செலவுகளை அரசே ஏற்க உத்தரவு

மதுரை: ராஜீவ் கொலை குற்றவாளி ரவிச்சந்திரனின் பாதுகாப்பு செலவுகளை அரசே ஏற்க உயர்நீதிமன்ற கிளை உத்தரவிட்டுள்ளது. பாதுகாப்பு செலவை அரசே ஏற்கக் கோரி சாதாரண விடுப்பில் வெளியே வந்துள்ள ரவிச்சந்திரன் முறையீடு செய்துள்ளார். மார்ச் 5ல் இருந்து 19ம் தேதி வரை சாதாரண விடுப்பில் உள்ளார் ரவிச்சந்திரன்.

Source: Dinakaran

English summary

Ravichandran’s care costs borne by Government order

Madurai: the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi Government guilty of ravichandran’s defence spending, the High Court Bench ordered oraganisation borne