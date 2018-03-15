காஞ்சிபுரம் அருகே கார் கவிழ்ந்து விபத்து: குழந்தை உயிரிழப்பு

காஞ்சிபுரம்: அச்சிறுப்பாக்கம் தேசிய நெடுஞ்சாலையில் கட்டுப்பாட்டை இழந்த கார் கவிழ்ந்ததில் குழந்தை உயிரிழந்துள்ளது. விபத்தில் காயமடைந்த ஒன்றரை வயது குழந்தை தர்ஷன் சிகிச்சை பலனின்றி மருத்துவமனையில் உயிரிழந்துள்ளது. மேலும் படுகாயமடைந்த காசி என்பவருக்கு சிகிச்சை அளிக்கப்பட்டு வருகிறது.

Source: Dinakaran

English summary

Kanchipuram near the overturned car accident: child deaths

Kancheepuram: many obscene pictures on the national highway lost control of the car collapsed in child deaths