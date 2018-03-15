ஒருவரை ஒருவர் குறைகூற இது நேரமல்ல: பேரவையில் ஸ்டாலின் பேச்சு

சென்னை: ஒருவரை ஒருவர் குறைகூற இது நேரமல்ல என்று பேரவையில் எதிர்க்கட்சி தலைவர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் கூறியுள்ளார். தமிழகத்துக்கு ஒதுக்கப்பட்ட தண்ணீரை கர்நாடகம் இதுவரை கொடுத்ததில்லை என்றும் அனைத்துக் கட்சித் தலைவர்களை பிரதமர் சந்திக்காதது நெருக்கடியான தருணம் என்றும் அவர் கூறியுள்ளார்.

Source: Dinakaran

This is not the time to blame each other in Stalin: the Council talk

