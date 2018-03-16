இலங்கையில் ஃபேஸ்புக் மீதான தடை நீக்கம்

கொழும்பு: இலங்கையில் ஃபேஸ்புக் பயன்படுத்த விதிக்கப்பட்ட தடை நீக்கப்பட்டது.

இலங்கையின் அம்பாறை, கண்டி உள்ளிட்ட மாவட்டங்களில் முஸ்லிம்கள் மீது சிங்களர் தாக்குதலை நடத்தினர். முஸ்லிம்களின் வர்த்தக நிறுவனங்கள் தீக்கிரையாக்கப்பட்டன.

இதனால் இலங்கையில் அவசர நிலை பிறப்பிக்கப்பட்டது. அத்துடன் சமூக வலைதளங்கள் பயன்பாட்டுக்கும் தடை விதிக்கப்பட்டது.

இந்நிலையில் ஃபேஸ்புக் மீதான தடை நீக்கப்படுவதாக நள்ளிரவில் ட்விட்டர் பதிவில் அதிபர் மைத்ரிபால சிறிசேன அறிவித்திருக்கிறார்.

On my instructions, my secretary has discussed with officials of Facebook, who have agreed that its platform will not be used for spreading hate speech and inciting violence. As such, I instructed TRCSL to remove the temporary ban on Facebook with immediate effect.

— Maithripala Sirisena (@MaithripalaS)

March 15, 2018