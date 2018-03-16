குமரி: குமரியில் நடந்த கேரள அரசு நிகழ்ச்சியில் தமிழக மாணவர்கள் தரையில் அமரவைக்கப்பட்டதால் சர்ச்சை ஏற்பட்டுள்ளது. பத்மநாபபுரம் அரண்மனையில் நடைபெற்ற கேரள அரசு நிகழ்ச்சியில் தமிழக பள்ளி மாணவர்கள் பங்கேற்றுள்ளனர். இந்த நிகழ்ச்சியில் மாணவர்கள் அமருவதற்கு நாற்காலி கூடு ஏற்பாடு செய்யாமல் தரையில் அமரவைக்கப்பட்டதாக புகார் தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
Source: Dinakaran
English summary
The Government of Kerala, Tamil Nadu on the occasion of the students on the ground of dispute amaravaikappan
Kumari: Kumari took place in the State of Kerala, Tamil Nadu on the occasion of the students on the ground that the dispute amaravaikappan onwards
