கோயில்களில் உள்ள கடைகளை அகற்றும் நடவடிக்கை மீதான இடைக்கால தடை தொடரும்: உயர்நீதிமன்ற கிளை

மதுரை: தமிழகத்தில் முக்கிய கோயில்களில் உள்ள கடைகளை அகற்றும் நடவடிக்கை மீதான இடைக்கால தடை தொடரும் என்று உயர்நீதிமன்ற கிளை உத்தரவிட்டுள்ளது. வழக்கில் இந்துசமய அறநிலையத்துறை மார்ச் 20க்குள் பதில் மனுதாக்கல் செய்ய வேண்டும் என்றும் முக்கிய கோயில் வளாகத்தில் உள்ள கடைகளுக்கு மாற்று இடம் வழங்குவது குறித்து பதில் அளிக்கவும் உத்தரவிடப்பட்டுள்ளது.
Source: Dinakaran
English summary
In the temples of stores to remove the ban on interim measures will continue to be: High Court Bench
The main temples in Tamilnadu in Madurai: shops and action to remove the obstacles that would continue on an interim uyarni
