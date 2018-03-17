4ம் வகுப்பு மாணவனை பள்ளியிலேயே பூட்டி சென்ற சம்பவம் : தலைமை ஆசிரியர் சஸ்பெண்ட்

புதுச்சேரி : புதுச்சேரி பி.எஸ். பாளையத்தில் 4ம் வகுப்பு மாணவனை கவனக்குறைவாக பள்ளியிலேயே பூட்டி சென்ற சம்பவம் பரபரப்பை ஏற்படுத்தியது. இந்த சம்பவத்தில் பள்ளி இந்திரா, வகுப்பாசிரியர் கலைவாணியை பணியிடை நீக்கம் செய்து கல்வித்துறை இயக்குனர் உத்தரவிட்டுள்ளார்.

