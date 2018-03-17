கொடைக்கானலில் உள்ள பூங்காக்களில் தோட்டக்கலைத்துறை ஆய்வு

திண்டுக்கல் : கொடைக்கானலில் உள்ள பூங்காக்களில் தோட்டக்கலைத்துறை இயக்குனர் சுப்பையன் ஆய்வு மேற்கொண்டார்.ரூ. 6 கோடி செலவில் பிரயண்ட் பூங்கா, புதிதாக அமையும் பழப்பண்ணை ரோஜா பூங்காக்களில் குழு ஆய்வு மேற்கொண்டு வருகின்றனர். கண்ணாடி மாளிகை, சிறுவர் பூங்கா , உணவுக்கூட கட்டுமான பணிகள் குறித்து அதிகாரிகள் குழு ஆய்வு மேற்கொண்டு வருகின்றனர்.

Source: Dinakaran

