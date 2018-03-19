சிலிண்டரை வெடிக்க செய்து மகள்களுடன் தாய் தற்கொலை

ஈரோடு: கோபிசெட்டிபாளையம் அருகே தாய் மற்றும் அவரது 2 மகள்கள் தீக்குளித்து தற்கொலை செய்துகொண்டுள்ளார். சித்தோட்டை அடுத்த தயிர்பாளையம் கிராமத்தில் தாய் ஜெயமணி, மகள்கள் தனுஷ்யா, பவித்ரா ஆகியோர் உடல் கருகி பலியாகினர். கணவர் ராஜா வயலுக்கு சென்றிருந்த நேரத்தில் மகள்களுடன் தாய் ஜெயமணி சிலிண்டரை வெடிக்க வைத்து தற்கொலை செய்துள்ளார்.
Source: Dinakaran
English summary
The cylinder exploded with mother daughter committed suicide
Gopichettipalayam in erode near: mother and his 2 daughters, he has set himself alight and committing suicide. Sithot anthoniraj
