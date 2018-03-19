சிலிண்டரை வெடிக்க செய்து மகள்களுடன் தாய் தற்கொலை

ஈரோடு: கோபிசெட்டிபாளையம் அருகே தாய் மற்றும் அவரது 2 மகள்கள் தீக்குளித்து தற்கொலை செய்துகொண்டுள்ளார். சித்தோட்டை அடுத்த தயிர்பாளையம் கிராமத்தில் தாய் ஜெயமணி, மகள்கள் தனுஷ்யா, பவித்ரா ஆகியோர் உடல் கருகி பலியாகினர். கணவர் ராஜா வயலுக்கு சென்றிருந்த நேரத்தில் மகள்களுடன் தாய் ஜெயமணி சிலிண்டரை வெடிக்க வைத்து தற்கொலை செய்துள்ளார்.

