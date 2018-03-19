மதுரை : திருக்குறளை பிரெய்லி முறையில் மொழி பெயர்க்க உத்தரவிடக் கோரும் வழக்கில் அரசுக்கு நோட்டீஸ் அனுப்பப்பட்டுள்ளது. தமிழக வளர்ச்சித்துறை செயலர், தஞ்சை தமிழ் பல்கலைக்கழக உயர்நீதிமன்ற மதுரைக் கிளை நோட்டீஸ் அனுப்பியுள்ளது. ராம்குமார் தொடுத்த வழக்கை 4 வாரத்திற்கு ஒத்திவைத்து நீதிமன்றம் ஆணையிட்டுள்ளது.

Source: Dinakaran

