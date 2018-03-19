சட்டமன்ற உறுப்பினர்கள் வேறு தொழிலே செய்யக் கூடாதா? : முதலமைச்சர் பழனிசாமி கேள்வி

சென்னை : சட்டமன்ற உறுப்பினர்கள், அவர்களின் உறவினர்கள் வேறு தொழிலே செய்யக் கூடாதா? என்று முதலமைச்சர் பழனிசாமி கேள்வி எழுப்பியுள்ளார். அரசு டெண்டர் எடுக்கும் பணிகளில் உயர்பதவிகளில் உள்ளவர்களின் உறவினர்கள் ஈடுபட்டுள்ளதாக புகார் அளிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. சட்டத்திற்குட்பட்டு அரசு டெண்டரை எடுப்பதில் தவறில்லை என திமுக எம்எல்ஏவுக்கு முதல்வர் பதில் அளித்துள்ளார்.அரசு டெண்டரை யார் வேண்டுமானாலும் எடுக்கலாம் என்று சபாநாயகர் தனபால் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

Source: Dinakaran

