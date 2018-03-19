தேனியில் தனியார் பள்ளியில் 12ம் வகுப்பு பொதுத்தேர்வு எழுதிய மாணவர்கள் போராட்டம்

தேனி : முத்துதேவன்பட்டி தனியார் பள்ளியில் 12ம் வகுப்பு பொதுத்தேர்வு எழுதிய மாணவர்கள் போராட்டத்தில் ஈடுபட்டுள்ளனர்.பறக்கும்படையினர் பல்வேறு கட்டுப்பாடுகளை விதித்ததால் சரியாக தேர்வு எழுதவில்லை என்று மாணவர்கள் குற்றம் சாட்டுகின்றனர். 12ம் வகுப்பு விடைத்தாள்களை எடுத்து செல்லும் வாகனத்தை மாணவர்கள் மற்றும் பெற்றோர் மறித்து போராட்டம் நடத்தி வருகின்றனர்.
Source: Dinakaran
Private school in the 12th grade examination in theNI, written by students
TheNI, the private school in the 12th grade examination: muthudevanban written by students in their struggle to find their
