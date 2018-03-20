அரசுப் பள்ளியிலேயே நீட் தேர்வு பயிற்சி மையத்தை செயல்படுத்தக் கோரிய வழக்கு : தேனி ஆட்சியர் பதில் தர உத்தரவு

மதுரை : அரசு அறிவிப்பின் படி கம்பம் லோயர்கோம்ப் அரசுப் பள்ளியிலேயே நீட் தேர்வு பயிற்சி மையத்தை செயல்படுத்தக் கோரிய வழக்கில், தேனி மாவட்ட ஆட்சியர் பதிலளிக்க உத்தரவிட்டு ஏப்ரல் 12-ம் தேதிக்கு வழக்கை ஒத்திவைத்து உயர்நீதிமன்ற மதுரைக்கிளை உத்தரவிட்டது. அரசு மேல்நிலைப் பள்ளியில் தரமான கட்டிடம் மின்வசதி இணையம் காணொலிக்காட்சி வசதியுடன் கூடிய வகுப்பறைகள் உள்ளது என்று மனுவில் குறிப்பிடப்பட்டுள்ளது.

Source: Dinakaran

