சிவகங்கை அருகே சிறுமியை வன்கொடுமை செய்த வழக்கில் 5 பேருக்கு குண்டர் சட்டம்

சிவகங்கை: சிவகங்கை மாவட்டம் பேரணிப்பட்டில் சிறுமியை கடத்தி வன்கொடுமை செய்த வழக்கில் 5 பேருக்கு குண்டர் சட்டம் விதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. மாவட்ட ஆட்சியர் லதா உத்தரவின்பேரில் பாண்டி, செல்வம், பிரபாகரன், சிரஞ்சீவி, கலைமான் ஆகியோர் மீது குண்டர் சட்டம் பாய்ந்துள்ளது.

Source: Dinakaran

Sivaganga has done in the case of the girl near the atrocities the goondas Act 5

