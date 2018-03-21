நகை கொள்ளை வழக்கில் குற்றவாளிக்கு 7 ஆண்டுகள் சிறை தண்டனை

சென்னை : 2013ல் நெல்லை செங்கோட்டையில் 59 கிராம் தங்க நகைகள் கொள்ளையடித்த வழக்கில் குற்றவாளிக்கு 7 ஆண்டுகள் சிறை தண்டனை அறிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. தேனியை சேர்ந்த ஐயப்பனுக்கு தண்டனை விதித்து தென்காசி உதவி கூடுதல் நீதிமன்ற நீதிபதி திருவேங்கட சீனிவாசன் தீர்ப்பு அளித்துள்ளார்.

Source: Dinakaran

English summary

In the case of jewel robbery offender sentenced for a period of 7 years

Chennai: 59 g of ramparts in 2013 in nellai plundered gold jewellery, in case the water for a period of 7 years in prison for the guilty