குரங்கணி காட்டுத்தீ தொடர்பாக சம்பவ இடத்தில் விசாரணை நடத்தப்படும்: அதுல்ய மிஸ்ரா

மதுரை: குரங்கணி காட்டுத்தீ ஏற்பட்ட இடத்தில் நாளை மற்றும் நாளை மறுநாள் ஆய்வு செய்யப்படும் என்று குரங்கணி தீ விபத்து அதிகாரி அதுல்ய மிஸ்ரா மதுரை விமான நிலையத்தில் பேட்டியளித்துள்ளார். மேலும் தீ விபத்து குறித்து பொதுமக்களிடம் விசாரணை நடத்தப்படும் என்று அவர் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

Source: Dinakaran

English summary

With regard to the incident place investigation kurangani bushfires: atulya Ghosh Mishra

Madurai: kurangani bushfires occurred in place tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, and that analyzed kurangani TB fire