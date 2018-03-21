ஈரோடு: கோடைக்காலம் தொடங்கும் முன்பே ஈரோட்டில் இன்று 104 டிகிரி வெயில் சுட்டெரித்தது. தமிழகத்தில் பல மாவட்டங்களில் வெயிலின் அளவு 100 டிகிரியை தொடும் என வானிலை மையம் தெரிவித்திருந்தது. இந்நிலையில் இன்று அதிகபட்சமாக ஈரோட்டில் 104 டிகிரி வெயில் பதிவாகியுள்ளது. வெயிலின் தாக்கம் வரும் ஜூன் 2ம் வாரம் வரை நீடிக்கும் என வானிலை மையம் கூறியுள்ளது.

Source: Dinakaran

English summary

104 degrees sunny today in erode

