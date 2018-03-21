டிஜிபி அலுவலகம் முன் காவலர்கள் தீக்குளிக்க முயற்சி: தேனி எஸ்.பி விளக்கம்

தேனி: சென்னை டிஜிபி அலுவலகம் முன் தீக்குளிக்க முயன்ற காவலர்கள் மீது தேனி எஸ்.பி குற்றம் சாட்டியுள்ளார். தீக்குளிக்க முயன்ற காவலர்கள் ரகு என்பவர் கைதிகளுக்கு கஞ்சா சப் ளை செய்தவர். காவலர்கள் ரகு, கணேஷ் இருவரும் பணிக்கு ஒழுங்காக வருவதில்லை என்று தேனி மாவட்ட எஸ்.பி பாஸ்கரன் விளக்கமளித்துள்ளார். காவலர்கள் இருவர் மீதும் ஏற்கனவே ஒழுங்கு நடவடிக்கை எடுக்கப்பட்டு உள்ளது.

Source: Dinakaran

English summary

Try to set himself alight in front of the Office of the Director General of the guards: theNI s. b. Description

TheNI tried to set himself alight in front of the Office of the Director General: Chennai police on theNI s. b. alleged. Fire