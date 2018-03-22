திருவண்ணாமலை ஆட்சியரை பணி செய்யவிடாமல் தடுத்த 280 அரசு ஊழியர்கள் மீது வழக்குப்பதிவு

தி.மலை: திருவண்ணாமலை ஆட்சியரை பணி செய்யவிடாமல் தடுத்தது மற்றும் அலுவலக கண்ணாடியை உடைத்ததாக 280 அரசு ஊழியர்கள் மீது வழக்குப்பதிவு செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது. 143,147,188, 334 ஆகிய பிரிவுகளின் கீழ், 90 பெண்கள் உட்பட 280 பேர் மீது வழக்குப்பதிவு செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது.

Source: Dinakaran

English summary

Tiruvannamalai collectors to work to prevent State employees had raised over 280

T. Hill: tiruvannamalai collector prevented to work and broke the glass in the Office as government employees and 280 m