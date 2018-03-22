36,000 கோயில் வளாகங்களில் உள்ள கடைகளை அகற்ற உயர்நீதிமன்ற கிளை ஆணை

மதுரை: 36,000 கோயில் வளாகங்களில் உள்ள வணிக நோக்கத்திலான கடைகளை அகற்ற உயர்நீதிமன்ற கிளை உத்தரவிட்டுள்ளது. அறநிலையத்துறை செயலர், அறநிலையத்துறை ஆணையர் 8 வாரங்களில் சுற்றறிக்கையை அனுப்பவும் நீதிமன்றம் உத்தரவிட்டுள்ளது. பழனி அடிவாரத்தைச் சேர்ந்த தனசேகரன் உட்பட 7 பேர் தொடர்ந்த வழக்கில் உயர்நீதிமன்ற கிளை உத்தரவிட்டுள்ளது.

Source: Dinakaran

The temple complexes in 36,000 stores to remove the High Court Bench orders

