தீர்ப்பை முழுவதும் படித்துவிட்டு அடுத்தக்கட்ட நடவடிக்கை குறித்து முடிவு: நாராயணசாமி

புதுச்சேரி: நியமன எம்எல்ஏக்கள் நியமனம் செல்லும் என்ற உயர்நீதிமன்ற தீர்ப்பை முழுவதும் படித்துவிட்டு அடுத்தக்கட்ட நடவடிக்கை குறித்து முடிவு செய்யப்படும் என புதுச்சேரி முதல்வர் நாராயணசாமி தெரிவித்துள்ளார். புதுச்சேரியில் செய்தியாளர்களுக்கு பேட்டியளித்த அவர், இவ்வாறு கூறியுள்ளார்.

Source: Dinakaran

English summary

The verdict reading throughout the runoff campaign result: Narayanasamy

Puducherry: appointment of nominated legislators that the high court verdict read throughout the next