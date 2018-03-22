அரசியல் சாசன படி நியமனம் என்பதை தீர்ப்பு உறுதி செய்துள்ளது : கிரண் பேடி

புதுச்சேரி: அரசியல் சாசன படி நியமனம் என்பதை தீர்ப்பு உறுதி செய்துள்ளது என்று புதுச்சேரி துணைநிலை ஆளுநர் கிரண் பேடி பேட்டியளித்துள்ளார். மத்திய அரசின் அனுமதியோடுதான் 3 பேரும் எம்.எல்.ஏ.க்களாக நியமனம் செய்யப்பட்டனர் என்று அவர் கூறினார்.

Source: Dinakaran

