மதுரை அருகே தீண்டாமை சுவர் விவகாரம் : போராட்டத்தில் ஈடுப்பட்டதால் போலீஸ் குவிப்பு

மதுரை: மதுரை மாவட்டம் பேரையூர் அருகே சந்தையூரில் தீண்டாமை சுவர் விவகாரத்தில் அருந்ததியர் இன மக்கள் போராட்டத்தில் ஈடுப்பட்டுள்ளனர். தீண்டாமை சுவற்றை இடிக்க வலியுறுத்தி அவர்கள் போராட்டத்தில் ஈடுப்பட்டுள்ளனர். மர்மநபர்கள் சுவரை இடிக்க முயன்றதால் அப்பகுதியில் பதற்றம் நிலவி வருகிறது. இதனால் அப்பகுதியில் போலீசார் குவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளனர்.
Source: Dinakaran
English summary
In the struggle to abolish untouchability wall near Madurai issue: since police focused on the racket
Madurai: Madurai district, near santhaiyur in the case of untouchability in peraiyur arunthathiyar ethnic people struggle against the wall
Facebook Comments