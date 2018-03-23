தஞ்சை ஆட்சியர் அலுவலகத்தில் உருண்டு புரளும் நூதன போராட்டத்தில் விவசாயிகள்

தஞ்சை: தஞ்சையில் குறைத்தீர் கூட்டத்திற்கு வந்த விவசாயிகள் படுத்து உறங்கும் போராட்டத்தில் ஈடுப்பட்டனர். காவிரி மேலாண்மை வாரியம் அமைக்க வலியுறுத்தி விவசாயிகள் போராட்டத்தில் ஈடுப்பட்டுள்ளனர். தஞ்சை மாவட்ட ஆட்சியர் அலுவலகத்தில் குறைத்தீர் கூட்டம் நடைபெற்று வருகிறது.

Source: Dinakaran

English summary

