நெல்லை மாநகர காவல் ஆணையாளர் அலுவலகத்தில் தீ

நெல்லை: நெல்லை மாநகர காவல் ஆணையாளர் அலுவலகத்தின் முதல் மாடியில் தீ விபத்து ஏற்பட்டது. மின்கசிவுக் காரணமாக இந்த விபத்து ஏற்பட்டுள்ளது. பாளையங்கோட்டையில் இருந்து வந்த தீயணைப்பு துறை வீரர்கள் தீயை அணைத்தனர். மின் இணைப்பு உடனடியாக துண்டிக்கப்பட்டதால் பெரும் தீ விபத்து தவிர்க்கப்பட்டது.

