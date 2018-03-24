திருப்பத்தூர் அருகே மருமகளை கொன்றுவிட்டு நாடகமாடிய மாமியார் கைது

வேலூர்: திருப்பத்தூர் அருகே மருமகளை அடித்து கொன்றுவிட்டு நாடகமாடிய மாமியார் கைது செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளார். மருமகள் வெண்ணிலாவை அடித்து கொன்றுவிட்டு தற்கொலை செய்துகொண்டதாக மாமியார் நாடகமாடியுள்ளார். மாமியார் சின்னத்தாய் உள்பட 2 பெண்களை கைது செய்து போலீசார் விசாரணை நடத்தி வருகின்றனர்.

Source: Dinakaran

English summary

Near tirupathur niece killed in this theatrically mother-in-law arrested

Tirupattur, Vellore: beat near daughter-in-law killed theatrically this mother-in-law has been arrested. Niece