நியூட்ரினோ திட்டத்தால் மக்களின் வாழ்வாதாரம் பாதிக்கும் : திருமாவளவன்

சென்னை: நியூட்ரினோ திட்டத்தால் மக்களின் வாழ்வாதாரம் பாதிக்கும் என திருமாவளவன் கூறியுள்ளார். டெல்டா மாவட்டத்தில் 53 இடங்களில் ஆழ்துளை கிணறு அமைப்பால் விவசாயம் பாதிக்கும் என அவர் குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார். மதவாத சக்திகள் மத மோதல்களை தூண்டி வருவதாக திருமாவளவன் குற்றம் சாட்டியுள்ளார்.

