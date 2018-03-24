திருச்சியில் போராட்டத்தில் ஈடுபட்ட மக்கள் அதிகாரம் அமைப்பினர் கைது

திருச்சி: காவிரி மேலாண்மை வாரியம் அமைக்க வலியுறுத்தி மக்கள் அதிகாரம் அமைப்பினர் முற்றுகை போராட்டத்தில் ஈடுபட்டனர். இதையடுத்து திருச்சி தலைமைத் தபால் நிலையத்தை முற்றுகையிட்ட மக்கள் அதிகாரம் அமைப்பினர் போலீசாருடன் வாக்குவாதத்தில் ஈடுபட்டதால், கைது செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளனர்.

Source: Dinakaran

English summary

People involved in the power struggle in trichy, allegedly arrested

Trichy: the formation of the Cauvery water management Board urged people to engage in the struggle for power, organizers of the siege