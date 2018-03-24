கோடை சீசன் முன்னிட்டு உதகையை அழகுபடுத்தும் பணி தொடக்கம் : மாவட்ட ஆட்சியர்

நீலகிரி: கோடை சீசனை முன்னிட்டு உதகையை அழகுபடுத்தும் பணி நடைபெற்று வருகிறது என்று மாவட்ட ஆட்சியர் இன்னசென்ட் திவ்யா கூறியுள்ளார். 15 லட்சத்திற்கும் மேற்பட்ட சுற்றுலா பயணிகளை வரவேற்கும் வகையில் ரூ.5.37 கோடி செலவில் அழகுபடுத்தும் பணி தொடங்கியுள்ளது.

Source: Dinakaran

