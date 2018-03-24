தமிழகத்தில் உயர்கல்வி படிப்பவர்களின் எண்ணிக்கை 2.6% உயர்வு : கே.பி.அன்பழகன் தகவல்

சென்னை: தமிழகத்தில் உயர்கல்வி படிப்பபோர்களின் எண்ணிக்கை 2.6% உயர்ந்துள்ளதாகவும், இந்திய அளவில் 0.7% மட்டுமே உயர்ந்துள்ளதாக கே.பி.அன்பழகன் கூறியுள்ளார். மேலும் தமிழகத்தில் 65 அரசு கலை கல்லூரிகள் மற்றும் 961 புதிய பாடப்பிரிவுகள் தொடங்கப்பட்டுள்ளதாக அவர் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

Source: Dinakaran

English summary

According to the higher education in the State of Tamil Nadu, 2.6% increase in the number of: k. p. Anbazhagan information

The number of higher education in the State of Tamil Nadu, Chennai: padippapore have risen 2.6%, and 0.7% in India alone uyarna