தமிழகத்தின் நலனை குழித்தோண்டி புதைக்கும் நடவடிக்கையில் மத்திய அரசு ஈடுப்பட்டுள்ளது : பி.ஆர்.பாண்டியன்

சிதம்பரம்: தமிழகத்தின் நலனை குழித்தோண்டி புதைக்கும் நடவடிக்கையில் மத்திய அரசு ஈடுப்பட்டுள்ளது என்று பி.ஆர்.பாண்டியன் குற்றம் சாட்டியுள்ளார். உச்சநீதிமன்ற தீர்ப்பில் சொல்லப்பட்ட அம்சங்கள் நிறைவேற்றப்பட வேண்டும் என்றும் காவிரி விவகாரத்தில் மத்திய அரசின் நடவடிக்கை நீதிமன்ற தீர்ப்புக்கு எதிரானது என்றும் அவர் கூறினார். காவிரி வாரியம் உரிய அதிகாரத்துடன் அமைக்க வேண்டும் என்றும் அவர் கூறினார்.

Source: Dinakaran

English summary

In the interests of the State, the Central Government in the process of digging a pit buried racket: b. r. Pandian

