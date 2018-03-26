புதுச்சேரி பேரவை வாயில் முன் தர்ணாவில் ஈடுபட்டு இருந்த நியமன எம்எல்ஏ மயங்கி விழுந்தார்

புதுச்சேரி: புதுச்சேரி பேரவை வாயில் முன் தர்ணாவில் ஈடுபட்டு இருந்த நியமன எம்எல்ஏ மயக்கமடைந்துள்ளார். மயங்கி விழுந்த எம்எல்ஏ சங்கர், மருத்துவமனையில் அனுமதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளார். புதுச்சேரி பேரவைக்கு அனுமதிக்க கோரி நியமன எம்எல்ஏக்கள் தர்ணாவில் ஈடுபட்டிருந்தனர்.

Source: Dinakaran

English summary

Before the Assembly of Puducherry mouth dharna was involved in was nominated legislator fainted

Pondicherry: Pondicherry dharna in front of his mouth, the Council was involved in, he has nominated legislator fainted. Captivate SL