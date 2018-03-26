கோவை வேளாண் பல்கலைகழகத்தில் நாட்டின் மிகப்பெரிய பூச்சி அருங்காட்சியகம் திறப்பு

கோவை: கோவை வேளாண் பல்கலைகழகத்தில் நாட்டின் மிகப்பெரிய பூச்சி அருங்காட்சியகத்தை முதல்வர் பழனிசாமி திறந்து வைத்துள்ளார். 22,122 இனங்களை சேர்ந்த 84 ஆயிரம் பூச்சிகளின் பதப்படுத்தப்பட்ட மாதிரிகள், பூச்சிகள் இடம்பெற்றுள்ளன. அருங்காட்சியகத்தில் பூச்சிகளின் வாழ்க்கை, செயல்படும் பண்புகளை விளக்கும் படங்கள் ஒளி, ஒலிப்பதிவுகளும் உள்ளன.

Source: Dinakaran

English summary

The country’s largest agricultural University in Coimbatore, an insect Museum opening

