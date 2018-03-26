திருத்துறைபூண்டியில் வேட்புமனு பெற அதிகாரிகள் வராததால் ஊழியர்களை பூட்டிவைத்து போராட்டம்

திருவாரூர்: திருத்துறைபூண்டி எழிலூரில் கூட்டுறவு சங்க அலுவலகத்தில் ஊழியர்களை பூட்டிவைத்து போராட்டம் நடத்தி வருகின்றனர். வேட்புமனுவை பெற அதிகாரிகள் வராததால், திமுக, சிபிஐ, சிபிஎம் உள்ளிட்ட கட்சியினர் ஊழியர்களை பூட்டிவைத்து போராட்டத்தில் ஈடுபட்டுள்ளனர்.

Source: Dinakaran

The authorities in thiruthuraipoondi nomination due to the absence of lock to keep employees struggle

Tiruvarur ezhilura in cooperative societies: thiruthuraipoondi Office staff struggle to keep the lock