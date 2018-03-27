சிலை முறைகேடு : ஸ்தபதியின் வழக்கு ஏப். 2-ம் தேதி எடுத்தக் கொள்ளப்படும் என நிதிமன்றம் அறிவிப்பு

தஞ்சை: ஐம்பொன் சிலை தயாரிப்பில் முறைகேட்டில் ஈடுப்பட்ட ஸ்தபதி முத்தையாவை காவலில் எடுக்க போலீஸ் சார்பில் மனு அளிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. வழக்கின் விசாரணை ஏப்ரல் 2-ம் தேதி எடுத்தக் கொள்ளப்படும் என்று கும்பகோணம் நிதிமன்றம் கூறியுள்ளது. பழனி தண்டாயுதபாணி கோயிலில் சுவாமி சிலை செய்ததில் முறைகேடு என வழக்கு தொடரப்பட்டது.

