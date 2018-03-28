கன்னியாகுமரி அருகே பாட்டி இறந்த சோகத்தில் பேரன் தற்கொலை

கன்னியாகுமரி: தக்கலை அருகே குன்னத்துகோணம் பகுதியில் பாட்டி இறந்த சோகத்தால் மனமுடைந்த பேரன் தற்கொலை செய்து கொண்டார். பாட்டி இறந்த சோகத்தால் மனமுடைந்த பேரன் ஜெயசிங் விஷமருந்தி தற்கொலை செய்து கொண்டதாக தகவல் வெளியாகியுள்ளது.

Source: Dinakaran

English summary

My grandmother died in the tragedy, the grandson committed suicide near Kanyakumari

It is not desirable in the area of kunnathugonam near Kanyakumari: my grandmother was upset by the tragedy of the death of grandson committed suicide u.