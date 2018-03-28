கூட்டுறவு சங்க தேர்தலுக்கு தடை கோரிய வழக்கு தள்ளுபடி : உயர்நீதிமன்ற கிளை உத்தரவு

மதுரை: மதுரை மாவட்டத்தில் கூட்டுறவு சங்க தேர்தலுக்கு தடை கோரி ஆறுமுகம் என்பவர் உயர்நீதிமன்ற கிளையில் வழக்கு தொடர்ந்தார். வழக்கை விசாரித்த நீதிபதி, மனுவை தள்ளுபடி செய்து உத்தரவிட்டுள்ளார்.

English summary

Cooperative Association on the eve of the elections and demanded a ban on the High Court Bench orders a case discount:

Madurai: co-operative Union in Madurai district on the eve of the elections and demanding a ban on the High Court Bench in TN mercantile Arumugam