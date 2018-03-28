மதுரை மாநகராட்சியில் 2018-19ம் ஆண்டுக்கான உபரி பட்ஜெட் தாக்கல்

மதுரை: மதுரை மாநகராட்சியில் 2018-19ம் ஆண்டுக்கான பட்ஜெட்டை ஆணையர் அனீஷ்சேகர் தாக்கல் செய்தார். மாநகராட்சியில் வருவாய் மற்றும் மூலதன நிதி, குடிநீர் மற்றும் வடிகால் நிதி, ஆரம்பக் கல்வி நிதி ஆகிய அனைத்து நிதிகளின் அடிப்படையில் வரவு செலவு திட்டமிடப்பட்டு பட்ஜெட் தாக்கல் செய்யப்பட்டது.

Source: Dinakaran

English summary

2018-19 in Madurai Corporation for the year surplus budget

Madurai: 2018-19 in Madurai Corporation for the year she filed the budget Commissioner aneeshsekar. Sorry, the Corporation