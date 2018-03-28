தொடர் விடுமுறை எதிரொலி : உதகை – மேட்டுப்பாளையம் சாலை ஒருவழிப்பாதையாக மாற்றம்

கோவை: தொடர் விடுமுறையால் நாளை முதல் 4 நாட்களுக்கு உதகை – மேட்டுப்பாளையம் சாலை ஒருவழிப்பாதையாக மாற்றப்பட்டுள்ளது. உதகையிலிருந்து மேட்டுப்பாளையம் செல்லும் வாகனங்கள் கோத்தகிரி வழியாகவும், மேட்டுப்பாளையத்திலிருந்து உதகை செல்லும் வாகனங்கள் குன்னூர் வழியாகவும் செல்ல அறிவுறுத்தப்பட்டுள்ளது.

