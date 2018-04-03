காவிரி.. மத்திய அரசு தாக்கல் செய்த மனுவை விசாரணைக்கு ஏற்றது உச்சநீதிமன்றம்!
Apr 3, 2018
காவிரி.. மத்திய அரசு தாக்கல் செய்த மனுவை விசாரணைக்கு ஏற்றது உச்சநீதிமன்றம்! | Date of hearing Cauvery case is on April 9 – Tamil Oneindia
Source: OneIndia
English summary
The Cauvery. The Central Government filed a petition the Supreme Court for the trial of suitable!
