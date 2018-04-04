உஷா குடும்பத்தினருக்கு கமல்ஹாசன் ரூ.10 லட்சம் நிதியுதவி

திருச்சி: திருச்சியில் வாகனத்தை காவல் ஆய்வாளர் உதைத்ததால் உயிரிழந்த உஷா குடும்பத்தினருக்கு கமல்ஹாசன் ரூ.10 லட்சம் நிதியுதவி வழங்கியுள்ளார். திருச்சியில் உஷா குடும்பத்தினரை சந்தித்து மக்கள் நீதி மய்யம் தலைவர் கமல்ஹாசன் ரூ.10 லட்சத்திற்கான காசோசலையை வழங்கினார்.

Source: Dinakaran

English summary

Usha RS.10 lakh financial assistance to the family of Kamal haasan

Trichy: trichy in the vehicle died because police inspector kicked Usha family of Kamal haasan RS. 10,000