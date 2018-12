‘ஈவுஇரக்கம் பார்க்காதீங்க சுட்டுத் தள்ளுங்க, பிரச்சினை வராது’: கர்நாடக முதல்வர் எச்.டி. குமாரசாமி பேச்சால் சர்ச்சை

#WATCH Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy caught on cam telling someone on the phone ‘He(murdered JDS leader Prakash) was a good man, I don’t know why did they murder him. Kill them (assailants) mercilessly in a shootout, no problem. (24.12.18) pic.twitter.com/j42dqiRs0a

