LKG Movie: கவுன்சிலரா இருந்து ஆட்சியை பிடித்த ஆர்ஜே பாலாஜியின் அரசியல் பின்னணி!
Feb 22, 2019
இயக்குனர் கேஆர் பிரபு இயக்கத்தில் ஆர்.ஜே.பாலாஜி, ஜே.கே.ரித்தேஷ், ப்ரியா ஆனந்த், நாஞ்சில் சம்பத் ஆகியோர் பலர் நடிப்பில் வெளியாகியுள்ள படம் எல்.கே.ஜி. முழுக்க முழுக்க அரசியல் கட்சிகளை விமர்சிக்கும் வகையில், உருவாக்கப்பட்டுள்ள இப்படம் கண்டிப்பாக ஆர்ஜே பாலாஜிக்கு திருப்பு முனையை ஏற்படுத்தும் வகையில் இருக்கும் என்று எதிர்பார்க்கப்படுகிறது. லால்குடி என்ற பகுதியில் கவுன்சிலராக இருக்கும் ஆர்ஜே பாலாஜி எப்படி மாநிலத்தின் முதல்வராகிறார் என்பது தான் இப்படத்தின் கரு. இதில், ஆர்ஜே பாலாஜிக்கு உதவி செய்யும் கதாநாயகி ப்ரியா ஆனந்த்.
எல்கேஜி திரைப்பட விமர்சனம்
இன்று வெளியாகியுள்ள இப்படம் குறித்து டுவிட்டரில் ரசிகர்கள் என்ன சொல்றாங்க என்று பார்க்கலாம்….
Wishing the best always for you @RJ_Balaji brother. Looking pretty as ever @PriyaAnand . Wishing the #LKG team on t… https://t.co/dNQtEYx4It
— Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu)
Fun-filled political satire. @RJ_Balaji steals the show. இடைவேளை வரை #LKG .
— saravanan (@ssaran75)
#LKG movie engaged till the end with the one liners of @RJ_Balaji ND @PriyaAnand role has much matured acting.
— BalaMurugan (@balamur1989)
@itisprashanth @itsKhishore Pesama @ARMurugadoss #LKG thirudi #sarkar padam eduthrukkalam. Idea illatha paya,,kalla… https://t.co/7LamNvzthY
— Thala da #Ajith (@shriktweetz)
@RJ_Balaji Bro Padam vera level. Don’t stop writing. All the best for your future endeavours #LKG
— Mukilan Durai (@MukilansDurai)
@RJ_Balaji Eager to go to a nearby theatre but have to wait till Saturday night, as I have office and being an arch… https://t.co/NnyiBs5Nlw
— Yogesh Sahadevan (@Yogeshsahadevan)
#LKG Movie One Line Review 4/5 #LKG Pakka Political drama package @RJ_Balaji delivers a much needed movie for the… https://t.co/V6RSONMfp2
— thalapathy prince❤❤❤❤ (@1997_9444165604)
#5amMeritShowForLKG response 🙂 @RJ_Balaji @PriyaAnand @leon_james @EditorSelva https://t.co/4dbIWDs2KH
— Vidhu Ayyanna (@vidhu_dop)
This love and acceptance for LKG is much more than we expected. ❤️ Humbled and Blessed. Thank you. https://t.co/VY3sYMV0pc
— LKG (@RJ_Balaji)
#LKG Manasukula irukura veri elam oru padathula eduthutharu @RJ_Balaji has won as a hero and opened many eyes vi… https://t.co/fCrzEQk8fH
— Trollers (@TrollersTamil)
#LKG A journey that we started a year ago, reach the destination today. To the best of our abilities we’ve made a h… https://t.co/g3W0KgNQKY
— LKG (@RJ_Balaji)
#LKG @RJ_Balaji plays to his strength . His USP as a RJ and an actor has always been comedy laced with sarcasm. And… https://t.co/DDB8FVVt5H
— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50)
She Look So Good Perfect WelCome-Back for Geetha Miss❤ importance throughout the Movie. @PriyaAnand #LKG… https://t.co/VAStYo5qlj
— Ramadhas P (@RamadhasP)
#LKG @RJ_Balaji @PriyaAnand @RohiniSilverScr Full movie sema kalai ..Loved it. Nonstop comedy whole movie.… https://t.co/SoyH9qDULY
— Chetan (@chetan71184)
#LKG 1st half – Lotsa comedy entertainment Political satire & all pop culture references are getting a rousing res… https://t.co/EEnBW1awle
— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac)
#LKG A voilent teacher who teaches the things violently. Priya Anand the one who is moving the script wisely with… https://t.co/3tSvsPmGyC
— Sidharth RK (@sidhart2540)
