ராகுல் காந்தி உண்மையான இந்துவா?- மீண்டும் சர்ச்சையாகப் பேசிய மத்திய அமைச்சர் அனந்தகுமார் ஹெக்டே

#WATCH: Union Minister Ananth Hegde says on Rahul Gandhi, "They want proof of surgical strikes even when whole world acknowledged it. This Muslim who calls himself a 'janeudhari Hindu', son of a Muslim father & a Christian mother, does he have proof that he is a Hindu"? (10.3.19)

March 11, 2019