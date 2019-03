பிரச்சாரத்தைப் பாதியில் நிறுத்தி ஆம்புலன்ஸுக்கு வழிவிட்ட எடப்பாடி பழனிசாமி

Honourable CM Thiru. Edappadi K. Palaniswamy was campaigning for PMK Candidate SAM Paul in Ayanavaram while an Ambulance was Heading towards his speech point Honourable CM Stopped his speech and gave way to the Ambulance and made sure the Ambulance crossed safely. pic.twitter.com/CY4iq0vpAK

— AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial)

March 27, 2019