நடிகர் சிவகார்த்திகேயன் வாக்களித்த சர்ச்சை; தவறாக அனுமதித்த அதிகாரிகள் மீது நடவடிக்கை: சத்யபிரதா சாஹு

Went around 8 in d mornin to find out that my name was missing in d list to vote.been voting here in d same booth since my right to vote.aftr a great deal of searching n help from officials atlast casted my vote now..Thnks officials @TNelectionsCEO #TNElections2019

— DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini)

April 18, 2019