குடகில் செம மழை காத்திருக்கு.. காவிரி டெல்டாவுக்கு நல்ல செய்தி சொன்ன வெதர்மேன்

Cyclone in Arabian sea will help monsoon winds to advance in Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra. With high winds the ghats in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu will get good rains. Cauvery catchment areas of Kodagu in Karnataka and Wayanad will get 1st good spell of this year monsoon. pic.twitter.com/OQly1B5mQl

— TamilNadu Weatherman (@praddy06)

June 10, 2019