நாட்டையே சூழ்ந்த புகை.. 10 நாளாக கொழுந்து விட்டு எரியும் அமேசான் காடு.. உலக அழிவிற்கான அறிகுறியா?

Terrifying to think that the Amazon is the largest rain forest on the planet, Creating 20% of the Earths oxygen, basically the lungs of the world, has been on fire and burning for the last 16 days running, with literally No Media coverage whatsoever! Why???

#PrayForTheAmazon pic.twitter.com/WFfSSJ47si

— Saddam Yawar (@ShayarSaddam)

August 22, 2019