Your Mind Is a Powerful Thing . When u fill it with Positive Thought , your Life will start to change ! Photoshoot For @galattadotcom Magazine Costume by @chandini_khanna0101 HMUA By @viji_sharath Clicks By @camerasenthil

A post shared by Sakshi Agarwal|Actress (@iamsakshiagarwal) on Feb 8, 2020 at 6:24am PST